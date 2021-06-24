Tracy Lawrence And Eddie Montgomery Release 'Price Of Fame' Video

Tracy Lawrence has released a music video for his new single, "Price of Fame" featuring Eddie Montgomery. The track comes from his forthcoming release, "Hindsight 2020 Volume 2: Price of Fame", which is set to be released on August 13th.
He had this to say, "I was eager to create an official music video for this song featuring Eddie, that included Troy. The images we used to highlight our careers really backs up the message of this song and brought back so many great memories for me.
"I am so blessed with all the friendships in the industry and outside of it and can't believe I've been lucky enough to do this for thirty years and thankful that the fans have stuck with me on this wild ride." Watch the video below:
