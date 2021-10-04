Ellefson, Dead By Wednesday's Opus Reissues Solo EP

(O'Donnell Media Group) OPUS, drummer of Dead By Wednesday, Hail the Horns, Ellefson, and Earth re-released his solo acoustic EP Best Creation via his own label Mindsnap Music, a subsidiary of Von Artist and distributed by The Orchard/Sony.
Mindsnap Music put out the successful new sleaze hard rock band Bomber Alley (featuring members of Dee Snider's solo band) recently with more great releases coming soon, including brand new Dead By Wednesday, Howland's Hyatt (Drummer of Metal Church), Joey Concepcion, Soldiers of Solace, and more.
"This solo acoustic album is near and dear to my heart. It's about the whole experience of becoming a father in a rock-n-roll life style. My son Orion is my 'best creation' to date and its awesome that this album is getting released coincidentally on Oct. 2nd, being that his birthday is the next day Oct. 3rd!! Now that's pretty awesome!" says Opus. Stream the song "Here to Stay (Sometimes)" below:
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released
Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video
Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life
Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video
Bob Seger In The Studio For Night Moves' 45th Anniversary
Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour
Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Announce New Album
Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years