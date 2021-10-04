Singled Out: Attraction To Tragedy's Reinventing Romance

Attraction To Tragedy just released a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Reinventing Romance" and to celebrate we asked Brandon Burke to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

So, here we have the title track of Reinventing Romance. I think it's very indicative of what we sound like and portrays all of the elements brought forth throughout the record.

The bass line you're hearing over the verse is actually an idea that predates our Stigma EP and we've tried it with various demos that hadn't quite hit the mark until this one.

I remember Jaiden saying something along the lines of "What would AFI do?" so I took that, ran with it, and now we've got a song all these years later!

There's plenty of great vocal arrangements as well as lyrics that take an excellent stab at conveying a very personal tale while leaving listeners with enough mystique to discover their own meaning.

The few times we've performed this one, the bridge always manages to bring me back to the day of recording it and screaming those lines at a crowd has been nothing short of cathartic.

Overall, I think it's the track I'd recommend to anyone looking to give our catalog a listen and this song is the perfect entrance into our most honest era yet.

We look forward to sharing more.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

