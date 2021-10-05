Singled Out: Beth Crowley's Not Like This

Beth Crowley just released her new single "Not Like This" and to celebrate her camp shared the inspiration behind the track with us. Here is the story:
"Not Like This" opens up a conversation about a journey of friends to lovers and the internal battles that arise in the process. Pent-up emotion has seemingly infiltrated Beth's mind as she reconnects with a friend who has just gone through what seems to be a rocky break-up. With lines like "I know she broke your heart, and you're desperate to forget" and "I've wanted you forever, but not like this", it is evident that Crowley feels as though this friend and prospective love interest is not emotionally ready for something new.
When friendships are tangled with romantic feelings, things are bound to get a bit messy. There seems to be a history between the two, making this newly found chance for love both exciting and stressful. Beth is not convinced that this person is over their ex, and of course, she's not going to jump into something romantic when there is even the slightest chance she could be a second choice. The melancholic guitars and ethereal-sounding production as a whole only elevate this longing feeling that Crowley has to be with this person while holding herself back to avoid the chance of being hurt by someone she loves the most. And by the end, this song will leave you questioning, "is it worth it to take a chance on a love that may end before it even begins"?
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below or stream via Spotify or Deezer here
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release
OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event
Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years
Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video
Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video
The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks