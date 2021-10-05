Singled Out: Beth Crowley's Not Like This

Beth Crowley just released her new single "Not Like This" and to celebrate her camp shared the inspiration behind the track with us. Here is the story:

"Not Like This" opens up a conversation about a journey of friends to lovers and the internal battles that arise in the process. Pent-up emotion has seemingly infiltrated Beth's mind as she reconnects with a friend who has just gone through what seems to be a rocky break-up. With lines like "I know she broke your heart, and you're desperate to forget" and "I've wanted you forever, but not like this", it is evident that Crowley feels as though this friend and prospective love interest is not emotionally ready for something new.

When friendships are tangled with romantic feelings, things are bound to get a bit messy. There seems to be a history between the two, making this newly found chance for love both exciting and stressful. Beth is not convinced that this person is over their ex, and of course, she's not going to jump into something romantic when there is even the slightest chance she could be a second choice. The melancholic guitars and ethereal-sounding production as a whole only elevate this longing feeling that Crowley has to be with this person while holding herself back to avoid the chance of being hurt by someone she loves the most. And by the end, this song will leave you questioning, "is it worth it to take a chance on a love that may end before it even begins"?

