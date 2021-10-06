Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

Veil of Maya have released a music video for their latest single "Outrun". The visual features footage captured during the band's current tour with Dance Gavin Dance.

Frontman Lukas Magyar had this to say, "Outrun is extra special to us because it's something we haven't done before and we weren't trying too hard to make something different. It just came together organically and we were all very pleased when it was complete."

Fans in select cities still have a chance to catch the band live on the remaining dates of the Afterburner Tour with Dance Gavin Dance with Polyphia, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear, which concludes on October 20th in Las Vegas. See the dates and watch the video below:

Oct 06 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Oct 08 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct 09 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct 12 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

Oct 13 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Oct 14 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Oct 15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Oct 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Oct 18 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Oct 19 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

