Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

Veil of Maya have released a music video for their latest single "Outrun". The visual features footage captured during the band's current tour with Dance Gavin Dance.
Frontman Lukas Magyar had this to say, "Outrun is extra special to us because it's something we haven't done before and we weren't trying too hard to make something different. It just came together organically and we were all very pleased when it was complete."
Fans in select cities still have a chance to catch the band live on the remaining dates of the Afterburner Tour with Dance Gavin Dance with Polyphia, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear, which concludes on October 20th in Las Vegas. See the dates and watch the video below:
Oct 06 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Oct 08 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Oct 09 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Oct 12 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Oct 13 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Oct 14 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Oct 15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Oct 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Oct 18 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Oct 19 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Oct 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
