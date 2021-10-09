Nirvana Share Previously Unreleased 'Lithium' Performance

(hennemusic) Nirvana are streaming audio of an unreleased live version of "Lithium" as a preview to its inclusion on the forthcoming expanded reissue of their 1991 classic, "Nevermind."
The band were captured in concert at The Palace in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda on February 1, 1992 for radio station Triple J; their 17-song set is one of four shows included in the 2021 Super Deluxe Edition, alongside performances in California, Tokyo, and audio and video of an Amsterdam set presented alongside a remastered version of the studio record from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes.
Due November 12, "Nevermind" will be made available across configurations ranging from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch.
Featuring the hits "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come As You Are", Nirvana's second album helped trigger a change in music culture when it topped the US Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 30 million copies worldwide, including 10 million in the States alone. Stream the track and watch the trailer for the reissues here.
