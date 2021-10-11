Lyle Lovett ACL Rarity 'Teach Me About Love' Finally Released

A previously unreleased Lyle Lovett performance, "Teach Me About Love", from the Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt, has now been released.

The original taping was not included in the ACL broadcast, and the song is one of six previously unreleased performances from the show that are included on the new "Mighty Fine: An Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt", which also features four previously unreleased Hyatt recordings.

The soundtrack to Austin City Limits' tribute to Walter Hyatt of Uncle Walt's Band. Performers include Lovett, Willis Alan Ramsey, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Junior Brown, Marcia Ball, Allison Moorer, David Halley, Shawn Colvin, and Hyatt's Uncle Walt's Band partners, David Ball and Champ Hood.

Lovett had this to say, "Walter Hyatt is one of the most creative souls to come out of the Austin music scene in the past two decades. Although raised in Spartanburg, SC and spent his last years in Nashville, he represented the spirit of Austin. An artist of personal vision, original style and artistic integrity.

"During the late '70s and '80s, Uncle alt's band developed a strong loyal following in Austin thanks to their expressive blend of music styles, songs that were street smart, energetic, honest, and inspirational to a lot of younger singer-songwriters like me.

"Walter Hyatt explored many styles - New Orleans jazz, country honky-tonk, with a bit of Elvis and course Bob Wills. His dry sense of humor made him very special in the eyes of fans and critics. His death was a personal loss for those of us who knew him, and for anyone who ever heard his music.

"This program is a celebration of extraordinary music by an extraordinary man with a gift for reaching hearts and minds of so many people." Watch "Teach Me About Love" below:

Related Stories

News > Lyle Lovett