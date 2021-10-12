Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows

Gov't Mule have announced the return of their annual New Year's run of shows that will include a special Black 'n' Blue New Year's Show at the Beacon Theater.

The special run will include three shows and they will be kicking things off at The Met in Philadelphia, PA on December 29th, followed by two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 30th and 31st.

Fans in other towns in the U.S. can catch them live this month with a string of shows that include performances in Arizona, California and Georgia, leading up to the release of their very first Blues album, "Heavy Load Blues", on November 12th. See the dates below:

October 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

October 16 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

October 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

October 20 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theater

October 22 - Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival

October 23 - Mountainview, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater #

October 24 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #

October 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

October 30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

January 16-20 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 12

