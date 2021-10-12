.

Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows

Michael Angulia | 10-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Event poster

Gov't Mule have announced the return of their annual New Year's run of shows that will include a special Black 'n' Blue New Year's Show at the Beacon Theater.

The special run will include three shows and they will be kicking things off at The Met in Philadelphia, PA on December 29th, followed by two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 30th and 31st.

Fans in other towns in the U.S. can catch them live this month with a string of shows that include performances in Arizona, California and Georgia, leading up to the release of their very first Blues album, "Heavy Load Blues", on November 12th. See the dates below:

October 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
October 16 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #
October 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
October 20 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theater
October 22 - Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival
October 23 - Mountainview, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater #
October 24 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #
October 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
October 30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
January 16-20 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 12

Related Stories


Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows

Gov't Mule Release 'Bring On The Music' Live Video

Gov't Mule Preview 'Bring On The Music'

Gov't Mule Release Video From 'Bring The Music' Package

Gov't Mule Announce New Release 'Bring On The Music'

Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

News > Gov't Mule

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more

Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more

Reviews

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

Cruzados - She's Automatic

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' With New Video

Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows

Haken And Symphony X Announce North American Coheadline Tour

Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance

Joe Bonamassa Recruits Steve Winwood For Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise

Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour