.

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper

Bruce Henne | 10-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper was joined by Ace Frehley for his 1972 classic, "School's Out", during a pair of concerts in Florida this week and fan filmed footage has been shared online.

The pair hooked up to perform the iconic track during Cooper's finale in West Palm Bach, Fl on October 10 and in Tampa, FL on October 11.Frehley - who is currently on the road as the opening act for Cooper's fall US tour - previously delivered "School's Out" with the shock-rocker in Brisbane during an Australian trek in 2017.

Cooper is on the road in support of his 2021 album, "Detroit Stories", while original KISS lead guitarist Frehley is performing behind his latest record, 2020's "Origins Vol. 2"; the pair will wrap up their US series in Tupelo, MS on October 22. Watch the jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour

Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour

Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup

Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary

Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video

Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper Streams Performance Of 'Billion Dollar Babies'

News > Alice Cooper

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more

Reviews

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper

Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

Dave Grohl Memoir The Storyteller Tops New York Times Best Sellers List

August Burns Red Deliver 'Vengeance'

The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'Barn'

Singled Out: Ike Reilly's F*** the Good Old Days