(hennemusic) Alice Cooper was joined by Ace Frehley for his 1972 classic, "School's Out", during a pair of concerts in Florida this week and fan filmed footage has been shared online.
The pair hooked up to perform the iconic track during Cooper's finale in West Palm Bach, Fl on October 10 and in Tampa, FL on October 11.Frehley - who is currently on the road as the opening act for Cooper's fall US tour - previously delivered "School's Out" with the shock-rocker in Brisbane during an Australian trek in 2017.
Cooper is on the road in support of his 2021 album, "Detroit Stories", while original KISS lead guitarist Frehley is performing behind his latest record, 2020's "Origins Vol. 2"; the pair will wrap up their US series in Tupelo, MS on October 22. Watch the jams here.
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary
Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video
Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper Streams Performance Of 'Billion Dollar Babies'
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper
Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour
Dave Grohl Memoir The Storyteller Tops New York Times Best Sellers List
August Burns Red Deliver 'Vengeance'
The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video
Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'Barn'
Singled Out: Ike Reilly's F*** the Good Old Days