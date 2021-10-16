Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper was joined by Ace Frehley for his 1972 classic, "School's Out", during a pair of concerts in Florida this week and fan filmed footage has been shared online.

The pair hooked up to perform the iconic track during Cooper's finale in West Palm Bach, Fl on October 10 and in Tampa, FL on October 11.Frehley - who is currently on the road as the opening act for Cooper's fall US tour - previously delivered "School's Out" with the shock-rocker in Brisbane during an Australian trek in 2017.

Cooper is on the road in support of his 2021 album, "Detroit Stories", while original KISS lead guitarist Frehley is performing behind his latest record, 2020's "Origins Vol. 2"; the pair will wrap up their US series in Tupelo, MS on October 22. Watch the jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour

Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour

Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup

Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary

Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video

Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper Streams Performance Of 'Billion Dollar Babies'

News > Alice Cooper