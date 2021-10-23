Nada Surf Announce North American Tour Dates

Nada Surf have announced a series of North American fall tour dates with support from Pom Pom Squad that they will be launching to promote their just released "Cycle Through" EP.
They released the new EP as a companion to their 2020 album, "Never Not Together" and it features three tracks that were left off of the album, along with an orchestral/choir version of "Looking For You," the extended short-film version of "Just Wait," and Spanish, French and acoustic takes on "So Much Love."
The tour is set to kick off on November 3rd in Philadelphia at World Cafe Live and will be wrapping up on November 20th in Brooklyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. See the tour dates below:
Nada Surf Release 'So Much Love' Video
Nada Surf Streaming 'So Much Love'
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour
Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions
NEEDTOBREATHE Preview Into The Mystery Big Screen Event
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him
Fuel Take To NYC Rooftop For 'Landslide' Video
Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora
The Cribs Share Two New Songs From Sonic Blew Singles Club
Ghost Offshoot Priest Ink Deal For New Album