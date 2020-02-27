.

Nada Surf Release 'So Much Love' Video

Michael Angulia | 02-27-2020

Nada SurfCover art courtesy Big Hassle

Nada Surf have released a music video for their new single "So Much Love." The song comes from the group's recently released album "Never Not Together".

Director Michael Arthur had this to say about the clip, "Since we had only a few days to make the video for 'So Much Love,' we tried to keep it simple, focusing on the band, alone in the dark and gradually expanding the vision to a cosmic sense of love and hope.

"We went in not really knowing what we were doing, but staying open to the idea of this expansive love and the collaborative spirit of all involved." Watch the video below:


