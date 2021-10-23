Sum 41's Frank Zummo Teams With Grabbitz For 'On My Mind'

Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo has released a music video for his brand new collaboration with Grabbitz, a single that is entitled "On My Mind".
We were sent the following details: The new track marks Zummo's sixth release on Jauz's Bite This! label this year. "On My Mind" shows Frank on drums, with co-production from FourNames and Grabbitz, as Grabbitz's vocals tell an emotional story of having a lost lover on your mind. The accompanying music video gives fans a look into what Zummo's new solo drumming act would look like.
After lockdown stripped away Zummo's primary form of creative expression and touring with Sum 41, he carved out some new outlets for himself. This included exploring his own solo sound in the dance music space, which Zummo dove into head first to save himself and his mental health.
The result includes his latest six releases on Bite This!, including "Sick" with Jauz and "Night Rider" with Neffex. He also launched his motivational drum workshops for kids, Frank Zummo X School Of Rock Workshop Tour, where he toured the west coast with Laird Superfood teaching kids about drumming and live music. Watch the new video below:
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour
Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions
NEEDTOBREATHE Preview Into The Mystery Big Screen Event
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him
Fuel Take To NYC Rooftop For 'Landslide' Video
Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora
The Cribs Share Two New Songs From Sonic Blew Singles Club
Ghost Offshoot Priest Ink Deal For New Album