Burial Waves Premiere New Single 'Cinema Shame'

Burial Waves have released their new single "Cinema Shame", a track from their forthcoming debut EP, Dark Operative", that is being released digitally on November 12th.
The song was premiered via Treble who called it, "a brawny post-hardcore track that merges the atmospheric density of Hum with the punk immediacy of Fugazi."
Vocalist Kyle Durfey had this to say, "The first line of the song was one of those things where it had just been floating around for me to grab, it just landed pretty effortlessly onto Ross's riff and that's always a starter for me, and I kind of let that navigate through and dictate the rest of the mood/song.
"Overall, lyrically, I was kind of playing with the idea of a relationship as a film for everyone to see. It's just a story about having nowhere to hide your flaws behind."
Fans can stream the song at Treble here and watch a previously released live video for the track below:
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities
The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Hitting Movie Theaters
Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'
Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone Book Coming
Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week
Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates
Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral With 'Rabbit In Hives' Video