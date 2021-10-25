Rett Smith Shares 'Nickel In My Well' Video

() Rett Smith has released a performance video for his track "Nickel In My Well" to celebrate the release of his sophomore album, "'What The Walls Cannot See."
The new video was filmed live at Arlyn Studios. We were sent the following details about the new album and a couple of special shows that the Austin music star has coming up:
After spending a few years living in New York, L.A. and Nashville, the Texas native recently returned to the Lone Star State to settle into Austin where he releases his new solo album featuring a dark and moody Americana sound steeped in his West Texas roots. 'What The Walls Cannot See' was produced by Rett and Jason Burt (Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, Paul Cauthen) who mixed it along with Tom Soares (Erykah Badu), and mastered by Dave Kutch (Billie Eilish, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey).
Ahead of the release of 'What The Walls Cannot See', Rett has put out three album singles including premiere track "The Hook", a duet with Jessica Lea Mayfield. The two will reunite for live shows in Austin on Saturday, November 13 at Meanwhile Brewing and a Dallas show at Ruins on November 11. Watch the video below:
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities
The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Hitting Movie Theaters
Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'
Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone Book Coming
Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week
Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates
Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral With 'Rabbit In Hives' Video