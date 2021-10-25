The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Hitting Movie Theaters

"The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition" will be screened for one night only on November 4th and movie theaters across the globe to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's iconic "L.A. Woman" album.

The special theatric event will include a screening of the full concert film, as well as extras that were filmed exclusively for the big screen: a brand-new musical performance of John Densmore and Robby Krieger with special guests, plus a conversation with Densmore, Krieger, and the band's manager, Jeff Jampol.

This theatrical "Special Edition" release creates an in-cinema experience for fans like no other. The film has been remastered in stunning Dolby ATMOS® (where available) and 5.1 surround sound by Bruce Botnick, the original engineer and mixer for The Doors, who recorded the live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968 and co-produced L.A. WOMAN. "The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition" features the concert in its entirety, including "Hello, I Love You," "The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)," "Light My Fire," "The End," and more. Krieger stated, "The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front-row seat at the Hollywood Bowl." Fans can find theaters and buy tickets here.



Rhino Records will also be celebrating anniversary of the album with the release of "L.A. Woman (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)" on December 3rd, as a CD/1-LP set that will include more than two hours of newly remixed audio, taken from the original multitrack session tapes, by "L.A. Woman" album producer & engineer Bruce Botnick.

Fans can get a sneak preview of the unheard content with the recently discovered original demo of "Riders On The Storm," recorded at the famed Sunset Sound Recording Studios, which can be heard below. Preorder the set here (paid link).

Related Stories

The Doors Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Coming To Theaters

The Doors Share Original 'Riders On The Storm' Demo

Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir

3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour

3 Doors Down Singled Out Week: The Better Life

3 Doors Down Expand The Better Life For 20th Anniversary

The Doors Host Day Of The Doors Virtual Film Festival

The Doors Stream Foo Fighter Performance From Manzarek Doc 2020 In Review

The Doors Revisit Unreleased Version Of 'Roadhouse Blues'

News > The Doors