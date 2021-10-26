Twilight Force Announce Winter Wonder Tour

Twilight Force have announced that they will be returning to the road early in 2023 for their Winter Wonder Tour to promote their latest album "Dawn Of The Dragonstar".
The trek will include 20 stops across Europe, including 3 shows in the UK, and will be kicking off on January 20th in Copenhagen at Templet, and will conclude on February 11th in Berlin.
The band had this to say, "After a lot of hard work, arcane tinkering, and meticulous planning, we can finally reveal our brand new and magical Winter Wonder Tour!
"There is still quite some time before this glorious frost-veiled adventure commences. Nonetheless, it shall be a marvelous adventure indeed, and we now have something tangible and magical to look forward to again!
"We can not wait to finally join forces with Silver Bullet, a yet-to-be-named special guest, and all you valiant and patient knights! Your steadfastness shall be deeply rewarded!"
20.01. DK Copenhagen - Templet
21.01. DE Osnabrück - Bastard Club
22.01. NL Eindhoven - Effenaar KZ
24.01. UK Manchester - Rebellion
25.01. UK Glasgow - Audio
26.01. UK London - Underworld
27.01. FR Paris - Backstage
28.01. DE Mannheim - MS Connexion
30.01. DE Bochum - Rockpalast
31.01. DE Köln - MTC
01.02. FR Lyon - Rock'n'Eat
03.02. CH TBA - TBA
04.02. IT Milano - Legend Club
05.02. DE München - Backstage (halle)
06.02. SLO Ljubljana - Orto bar
08.02. HU Budapest - Barba Negra
09.02. CZ Prague - Storm
10.02. DE Hannover - Musikzentrum
11.02. DE Berlin - Frannz
