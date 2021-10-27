Tom Petty Wildflowers Documentary Coming To YouTube

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team have announced that a documentary about the making of his 1994 album, "Wildflowers", is coming to YouTube next month.
Following its premiere last week in cinemas worldwide, "Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers" will be streaming worldwide on November 11th for free in 4K resolution as part of the YouTube Originals series.
Directed by Mary Wharton, the project offers an intimate look into the making of the rocker's second solo effort through the period of 1993-1995 as he worked with producer Rick Rubin for the first time.
The film presents archival footage of Petty and his band in the recording studio, behind-the-scenes on tour, and at home with his family, and includes never-before-seen video from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film, as well as new interviews with Wildflowers co-producer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell along with Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, and many more.
The documentary comes on the heels of the release of a 2020 series of expanded editions of the 1994 record, which Petty wrote and recorded as a double album before his record label convinced him to trim it back to a single record; almost two decades later, "Wildflowers & All The Rest" delivered the second half of the album as originally intended. Watch the trailer here.
