Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour

Gost has announced that he will be launching his Rites of Love and Reverence Tour of the U.S. this winter and has recruited True Body to support.
The tour will be taking place to promote Gost's recently released album, "Rites of Love and Reverence." Gost had this to say, "So crazy to be back on the road again. More US dates coming 2022."
Things will be kicking off on December 1st Fort Worth, TX at Tulips and the tour is set to conclude on December 22nd in Denver, CO at the Larimer Lounge.
Gost said of the new album, "The lyrics were inspired by witchcraft themes. It's mainly about how witchcraft has affected women throughout history. Witch trials and the subsequent executions throughout the ages terrify me.
"I fear, as a society, we are always on the verge of such horrible psychosis based on the misunderstanding and intolerance of one another. I try to educate myself on any historical subject I use as an influence, out of respect for the real people who actually lived through it." See the tour dates below:
01/01 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
01/02 - Austin, TX - The Spider House Ballroom
01/03 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
01/05 - Phoenix, AZ - Thunderbird Lounge
01/06 - Yucca Valley, CA - AWE bar
01/07 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
01/08 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
01/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
01/10 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar
01/11 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room : Jack London
01/13 - Seattle, WA - Substation
01/14 - Portland, OR - The High Water Mark
01/15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
01/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock
01/17 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
