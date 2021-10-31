Imminence Reveal 'Chasing Shadows' Short Film

Imminence have released a 9-minute short film as the music video for their track "Chasing Shadows", ahead of the November 26th release of their new album, "Heaven In Hiding".
Harald Barrett has this to say about the Pavel Trebukhin directed cinematic video, "I think we're at the point where we could have released a music video within the regular concept.
"I guess it would have turned out fine and hopefully people would have enjoyed it - but what about us? Why should we need to repeat ourselves over and over again?
"I truly believe that outstanding creativity starts beyond the frameworks of how things should be done." Watch the video below:
