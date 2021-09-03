Up and coming country star Lance Curtis recently released his rockin' new single "Home Of The Free" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Land Of The Free" was inspired by the idea of taking all the '90s country hits I grew up on and combining them into telling a story in a song. I was honored to have shared the writing room for this song with my friends Taylor Marie Wagner and her husband Chris Powers. We knew as soon as we wrote that last word to the song, that "Land Of The Free" was special. It's just altogether a fun upbeat party song.
The recording process of "Land Of The Free" was an absolute blast! There is always an exciting and awesome feeling hearing your songs come to life, and working with Nashville's top industry musicians, I'm constantly blown away with their amount of talent. I couldn't thank my producer Kent Wells enough for taking a chance on a small-town guy and helping make all this possible!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Lance here
Singled Out: Lance Curtis' Land Of The Free
