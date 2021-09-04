Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single

Rock supergroup Bad Penny have announced that they will be releasing their new single "Push Comes To Shove," featuring a guest appearance from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford on September 20th.
Bad Penny features former Queen + Paul Rodgers bassist Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult drummer Jules Radino and guitarist /songwriter Mike Holtzman.
"Push Comes to Shove", will follow up the group's previous singles "Voices in My Head" and The Mirror Lies", both featuring Queensryche's Todd LaTorre, and "Lose Myself" featuring former Journey vocalist Steve Augeri.
Halford had this to say about the collaboration, which is a vocal duet with metal singer Militia Vox, "This song just grabbed me. It's mysterious, dark, and sexy."
Mike Holtzman said of the track, "Danny (Miranda) and I came up with the music and melody for this one. We knew we had something special... these exotic world-music elements, the inner dialogue, the heavy groove...it just needed extraordinary voices to bring it home. We are thrilled Rob and Militia agreed to sing it. They absolutely killed it."
Holtzman also had this about the band, "The object of this band is to tap into sounds and genres we love, and not to pigeon-hole ourselves as this-or-that. We want to keep ourselves and our listeners surprised and challenged. There are a few more cool twists and turns ahead."
Bad Penny plans to release the single "Push Comes to Shove" (feat. Rob Halford and Militia Vox) for pre-order on September 20.
