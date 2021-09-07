Repentance Recruit Trivium Star For 'Reborn'

Repentance are celebrating their new worldwide deal with Noble Demon with the release of a lyric video for their new single "Reborn", which features a guest solo from Trivium's Corey Beaulieu and comes from their forthcoming EP.

The band was founded by former Soil and Dirge Within guitarist Shaun Glass and he had this to say about the new deal, "Repentance is thrilled to be with the mighty Noble Demon Records for our new releases!

"I was so impressed with how such a newer label was making waves and with such a diverse roster of Metal/Rock it was the obvious place for this to be our new home with a professional staff and Patrick's amazing history in the Metal industry, it's a breath of fresh air."

Frontman Adam Gilley had this to say about the new track, "When I first heard the track for Reborn I knew I wanted to be a part of Repentance. This song is a straight punch to your face.

"I love the intensity of this song & Corey (Trivium) absolutely shreds on the guest solo...So whether you're at home, work, the gym or wherever you are. CRANK this!!!"

Noble Demon's Patrick Walch added, "When I discovered Repentance last year listening to their first single and then the full length album 'God for A Day' I instantly knew I was onto something there.

"After having spoken with Shaun Glass for a while we knew that the vibe was more than right between us so, it didn't need much negotiation in order to work together on their next songs.

"I'm proud to welcome another member to the Noble Demon family, this time with a pure US metal sound which I've always been appreciating by bands like Trivium, Lamb Of God, Devildriver etc., all bands I grew up with as well.

"And having Corey of Trivium play the solo on this new single is a huge honor for all of us. Check out Repentance, you won't be disappointed!" Watch the lyric video below:

