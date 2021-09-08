Singled Out: Cory Singer's Somebody's Heart

Singer/songwriter and Autism Advocate Cory Singer recently released his new single "Somebody's Heart" and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I wrote "Somebody's Heart" a few years ago, sort of based on a true story. There was a new girl at work that I thought was really cute, and so this song was about her. The line "you make me feel tall" is one that most people look at figuratively-- like this girl was one who pushed me to do great things and kept my head up high.
However, when I wrote the song I actually meant this in a literal way. I am only 5'5" and have a relatively short man complex. This cute girl was actually shorter than me, making the words in my song very factual! A bit tongue in cheek as to how I got started with the lyrical side of my track. The composition was actually inspired by a song from the 1950's era "Earth Angel". I was watching Back to the Future the night before, and the song was in my head. Overall, I really wanted to write a wedding or engagement song, I have a very romantic heart, I believe in love and I wanted others to be inspired by love. My generation is so disconnected from romance in the traditional sense, we are all slaves to our phones. Love is not dead, That was my real message.
This single followed my last one called "Someone", also themed around love-- but describing my struggles with finding love while being autistic. "Somebody's Heart" gave my listeners some hope that I actually did end up finding love when it was all said and done! I am becoming known as the Love Man because I truly love writing and composing love songs.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below or stream or download via your preferred service here
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'
Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue
Johnny Rotten Comments On Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols Song Rights
The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'A Thousand Words'
Singled Out: Cory Singer's Somebody's Heart