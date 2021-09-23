Singled Out: Moni Grace's Tipsy

Moni Grace recently released her latest single, called "Tipsy", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I recall my junior year of high school experimenting with alcohol. I definitely had a problem with it, as I'd use in excess to escape how I was feeling or the present.
The person whom it's about used to be a good friend of mine, but because of this situation we stopped being close. The day before we were supposed to sing at graduation (we were in a chorus class), she had slept over and we got drunk off of cooking wine and hooked up. The most high school thing ever.
However, I blamed it on the cooking wine and brushed it off, due to still being in the closet with my bisexuality. It wasn't fair to her. Needless to say, we don't talk anymore. I take full accountability for my actions and I hope she's doing well.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Moni here
