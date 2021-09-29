Of Mice & Men Deliver New Song 'Mosaic'

Of Mice & Men show no signs of slowing down. After delivering not one, but two new EPs earlier this year, the band is back with a brand new single called "Mosaic".

Aaron Pauley said of the new track, "'Mosaic' is about questioning whether or not we, as human beings, can overcome our seemingly primal need for combativeness, because it's more prevalent than ever in our lives these days".

The song comes on the heels of the "Bloom" EP released back in May and the "Timeless" EP that they unleashed in February. Both were written and recorded during the pandemic lockdown. Check out the new song below and via your favorite music service here.

