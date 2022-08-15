.

Singled Out: A Cure For Love's Anor Londo, My Heart Burns for You

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2022

A Cure For Love Single art
Single art

A Cure For Love just released their brand new single "Anor Londo," and to celebrate we asked the group to tell us more about the song. Here is the story:

The name comes from a certain area in the Dark Souls franchise. This specific area shows up in the first and third games and is pretty memorable on every playthrough. It's the most toxic online experience when trying to play with friends after beating the previous boss and if you stay online to play with your friends the area takes forever to get through, especially on the first time through.

Dark Souls 3 was the first game we really spent time playing with our friend Brendon when he was absorbed into the friend group, it's fair to say it's one of his favorite games. Brendon eventually became our bassist and helped write the song and many of the songs from the second album. But the name really comes from a phrase Kristian, our guitarist/vocalist, would yell out on occasion regardless of locale in the game.

Kristian chose the name as an homage to Brendon; while he is still in the band he moved out of state and because of the influence he had on the album it only seemed right to have some tribute to him.

In general, a song name for us has a very specific reference, in this case we are talking about a close friend moving away from us. We do however try to have them have a general meaning as well. In the case of Anor Londo it's a pretty punishing level until you learn to navigate it. Not unlike a close relationship, or one you are trying to build with a new friend, or rekindle with an old one or maybe a relative even. The idea that a relationship can be, not always of course, be difficult to maintain.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

