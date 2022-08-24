Singled Out: Bealby Point's Fridays

Vancouver's Bealby Point recently released their new EP, "Fridays", and to celebrate we asked Jack (lead vocals/rhythm guitar) to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

When it comes to the songwriting process in Bealby Point, no member is limited to their respective instrument. "Fridays" all started with the lead guitar riff that was actually written by our bassist Jordan Studer. Admittedly, the riff takes some heavy inspiration from Peach Pit's early hit, "Sweet FA".

The lyrics in the song come from the "living for the weekend" mentality, which we have a love-hate relationship with. Being a "weekend warrior" isn't exactly something we connect with since it is frowned upon to be someone who dismisses the week and lives for the weekend but at the time, it just felt like everything that happened during the week didn't matter. It wasn't fun. We always just wanted to find out what everyone was doing on Friday. We are all sort of hedonists in that way, we want everything we do to be fun and care-free.

When I was writing the lyrics, I was picturing a dingy, basement party where everyone is there to just get as drunk, high, and loose as possible, to forget the week behind us and just live in the moment. The chorus vocals talk about a "best friend", the joke being that when you are hammered on a Friday night at a party everyone there becomes your best friend. The lyrics toward the end of the song embrace the love-hate relationship with the weekend warrior mentality, talking about how people need time alone and everybody feels wrong at some point. Even when you are at your highest high, the lowest low can be right around the corner and I think it's important to have a healthy balance between those points.

We recorded the song at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver, a legendary studio where bands like Metallica and ACDC have recorded as well as countless other acts, including the aforementioned Peach Pit. It ended up proving difficult for us to record this track as all of our songs we had recorded previously were upbeat, fast, and energetic tunes. "Fridays" was our first and only "slow jam". We weren't used to playing at slower tempos and it forced us to learn how to groove and add more feel to our playing. Matt Di Pomponio, who has produced all of our music to this point, helped us to fall in love with this style of playing and ever since, we have infused these lessons into all of our songs, slow or fast. Believe it or not, most musicians will tell you it is actually more difficult to play a slow song than a fast song. This is because staying on beat and playing "in the pocket" can easily be lost when playing at slower BPMs. Kind of like how anyone can run as fast as they can for a short burst but fewer will run long distances and pace themselves to make it to the finish line.

