Singled Out: Generations' DreamBound

Progressive metalcore band Generations recently released their new single "DreamBound", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Dawson Park to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Dreambound is a very special song to our band, as musicians it forced us to grow and told a story about the change you experience going from your teen years to adulthood. Gerren wrote this song when he was in his early 20s, like the rest of us, that was a time where your life changes so much. He was really depressed and was having difficulties coming to terms with life-changing and wanted everything to go back to normal, it was an outlet for those emotions. I'm sure our listeners can relate to that. That's why the song is so packed with emotion and at times even pain. The meaning he conveys in this song to the listener is like waking up in a dream; a world where everything is perfect and everything around you is exactly how it should be and exactly how you left it. As the song goes through the movements, he tries to make it clear that that way of living is not realistic, and in order to really face life, you must take a plunge and muster up the courage to stand up to it.

In that pain there was beauty, first time he showed us Dreambound we were blown away by the complexity and groove. It pushed each of us to our skill limit, especially since this was out first time in a professional studio. Our drummer Duncan absolutely killed his parts, he blew us away at the studio, we still to this day don't know how the pre breakdown works. Our vocalist Rylan (who was only 17 at the time) did a mind-blowing performance on this song, but especially towards the end. We all were almost in tears hearing how much emotion he was putting into the end of the song. I'm so proud at how this recording turned out.

It's really cool to see how far we have come as a band. We started out as a couple of high school buddies playing Breaking Benjamin covers in our parents' basements to playing this beautiful and complex heavy music. Individually we have all grown a lot too, and that has only strengthened our friendships. Our music is a message to all young people out there to keep check on your mental health, all of us in the band have dealt with our own struggles over the years, we are very lucky that we are all close and can openly ask for help and guidance. Just remember you're never alone in this world, life will change and there will be trials that will test who you are. Make sure you have support and reach out when needed.

