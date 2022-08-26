Behind The EP: Matt Sassano's In Defiance

Christian hard rocker Matt Sassano just released his new EP, "In Defiance", this week and to celebrate we asked Matt to tell us about the effort. Here is his track by track:

"Dear God" is a song based on a series of letters I wrote to God over a period of many years in the darkness of my circumstances and depression. Due to my disabilities and struggles with anxiety I spent much of my time isolated and alone in my room. I wrote letters to God venting my frustrations with life, a broken ministry home, hidden abuse in my family and my own cycle of never-ending failures. Each letter I wrote started with "Dear God" and spoke about the pain I was experiencing. Battling with myself, my faith, my disabilities. I hoped for a future but within the 4 walls of my bedroom I felt as if I was trapped.

"Sorry is a dirty word" is a song that goes out to anyone who has sought closure with someone they are estranged with to no avail. The song is largely based on my estranged relationship with my father. After years of abuse, he still does not acknowledge the darkness of our past and what we had gone through. I would love to make amends with him but sorry is the one word he refuses to say. Sorry is a dirty word features my girlfriend Faith Garrison (Azariah) who also comes from a strained family background was in a very emotionally and physically abusive marriage at one point. The song theme struck up many heartfelt conversations about the past that made this song very meaningful and hit home.

"Not my name" is an anthem for anyone living with a disability, who is the black sheep or just has trouble feeling comfortable in their own skin.

Growing up with 2 disabilities - "cerebral palsy" and another lesser known disability called "dyscalculia"- I was constantly labeled and diminished by so many people. When you live with a disability people automatically seem to identify you by it rather than seeing beyond it to the person underneath. Often it can feel like your disability overshadows all your other qualities. It's almost as if others completely sum you up by your labels rather than your name and who you are. Not my name is meant to say no matter who you are you have value beyond your labels.



"In Defiance" is about never succumbing to the pressures of the world around you. People will always try to make you fall in line and act, speak, and think like them. Your independence and individuality are not a bad thing, even though it seems like the more unique you are, the more of a threat you are to those around you. You don't have to fit into their box, and you don't have to give up who you are to make other people happy. Defy what they call "normal."

"Guilty pleasure" is an Anthem for those who find themselves dealing with porn and sexual addiction. so often this topic gets minimized or swept under the rug in today's society. I know I am not alone when I say this was an addiction I struggled with. It wasted my time and left me feeling spiritually disconnected. For so many years I couldn't stop in spite of the guilt I often felt associated with this vice. This seemingly small addiction has the capability to consume your thoughts. It has played a part in devastating churches and ruining many marriages. It also goes hand in hand with the human trafficking epidemic. It's a growing concern not only in the Christian community but also among people in the mainstream. Celebrities like Russel Brand, terry crews, Billie Eillish and Lamar Odom have all come out and publicly spoken about the dangers of overexposing yourself to high-speed internet porn in today's society driven by instant gratification.

