The Skull Announce Eric Wagner Memorial Shows

(Earsplit) The Skull has invited vocalists Karl Agell (C.O.C. Blind, Leadfoot) and Scott Reagers (Saint Vitus) to front two memorial concerts celebrating the life and music of late singer Eric Wagner
The first show will take place at The Midwest Metal Anthem in Lombard, Illinois on August 27th, followed by the Hammer Of Doom Festival in Wurzburg, Germany on November 18th.
Midwest Metal Anthem will pay tribute to Wagner with two stages of music featuring THE SKULL with Agell and Reagers on vocals as well as the Eric Wagner Allstars (AKA Kulvera) featuring Chuck Robinson (Trouble, Black Finger, Eric Wagner), Dave Snyder (Trouble, Black Finger, Eric Wagner), Brian Balich (Penance, Argus), Greg Ball (Earthride), and Matt Cross (Black Finger, Eric Wagner) and the debut of Legion Of Doom featuring members of THE SKULL, Saint Vitus, Pentagram, and others playing songs from their collective past. See below for confirmed dates and further info.
THE SKULL - Eric Wagner Memorial Shows:
8/27/2022 Midwest Metal Anthem - Lombard, IL
11/18/2022 Hammer Of Doom Fest - Wurzberg, DE
