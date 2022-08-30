Singled Out: Rebelle's Head On Fire

Canadian rockers Rebelle recently released their new single "Head On Fire" and to celebrate we asked David Taggart to tell us about the track. here is the story:
Head On Fire melody has been with me a very long time actually. I think the first time I thought up the main riff in the intro, I was about 17 working at our local general store.
I had the important job of stocking all the dairy products haha. That being said it was a lonely/mindless job where you had a lot of time to think . I would hum a lot of song ideas to myself back then, hoping a customer wouldn't catch me.
Fast forward 10 years and 3 bands later, I'd still have that melody stuck in my head, catch myself humming it. So I decided to sit down with it and finally write it.
I'm glad I waited until I did, my song writing has become a lot stronger then back in the day. The feel of this song matches Rebelle more than bands in the past.
Writing it came easier to me because I had actually lived a little , more life experiences. This song is about dealing with some kind of toxic relationship and just shutting it down, realizing it's not worth your time. Life is short, fill it with all the good as best as you can.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
