Blake Shelton To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(Press On Publicity) Blake Shelton has announced that he will be making his first in-person appearance since the pandemic on September 8th when he will be a guest and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In addition to being lead guest, Shelton will perform his new single, "No Body". Released just two weeks ago, "No Body" became the most added song at country radio upon impact and is currently nearing the Top 30.

"It's been a while since I've been able to do the show in person, so it will be fun and we'll see what crap Fallon has planned on Thursday!" laughed Shelton. "It will be the first time the band and will play 'No Body' on TV, so that always brings some extra excitement and nerves."

Shelton will head to Nashville following his New York trip, where he will perform on both shows of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Sept 10. The beloved entertainer is celebrating his 12th year as an Opry member. Stream the song below:

