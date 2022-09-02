Max Creeps Have 'Summer Of Fun' With Buckets The Drummer

Max Creeps have released a music video for their song "Summer of Fun" which featuring Buckets The Drummer, and comes from their latest album, "Nein".



"SO GLAD to have Buckets back with us," says Max Blastic. "I know you didn't want us to know who you are, and that's good because we don't WANT to know who you are. You're BUCKETS, and THAT'S GOOD."



"We met Buckets all the way back in '74," adds PC Bullsh*t. "He was just a confused little horse who got mistakenly placed on our cattle boat that we worked our way back to the States on. Look at him now! He's still confused... but he's a BIG horse these days!"



Buckets The Drummer explains his involvement with the Creeps: "I was just trying to use the bathroom when these two sharp dressed blokes with middle finger heads walked into my bathroom stall. One of them had a bass and one of them had a guitar. We stared at each other for several seconds. It took me a moment to process what was happening then I realized, 'Holy horse sh!t, it's Max Creeps! They're back together! We go all the way back to when I was a young colt in '74. This is the ultimate reunion.' The cameras started rolling then we jammed so hard that we had to call a plumber. Now I need to wipe. Can I get some privacy you guys? Thanks." Watch the video below:

