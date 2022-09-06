Singled Out: Leaving Eden's Green

Boston rockers Leaving Eden recently released their new album, "As Above So Below," and to celebrate we asked Eric Gynan (guitar/vocals) to tell us about the single, "Green". Here is the story:

It's a little heavy and has some great harmony and melody. I feel like it's got a good vibe and a great beat. Quick note; Titled "Green" because of the lyric line "And the sky turned green in the distance of a dream". I wasn't sure why I was writing that when I did but many years later I noticed somewhere in the country the skies were green. So a little bit prophetic you could say.

You can buy or stream our new album anywhere these services are offered worldwide. Where our songs are pretty much based in reality and lyric driven, this new album gives you insight into how we view things in the world today.

Well as I was hinting, Leaving Eden's Single "Green" was written a long time ago. We have so many songs that are waiting in line to be recorded and released and sometimes some of those songs wait a long time before the public hears them for the first time. It's pretty cool actually. Whether it's Alyssa on keys singing backups, Jake on the drums, Eve singing, Rick on base or myself, Everyone knows what they gotta do to make this epic. Everyone has their unique ideas as to what will work in this song and I really love the "Group" dynamic going on. You can really feel it. My brother Joey shot the footage for the video. It's a lyric video and we chose a graveyard for the scene. Because I wrote this so long ago, I'm not really sure what was in my mind at the time and I try to make sense of the song, figuring out what it's about. Green was almost "Another forgotten song, one that I wrote so long ago" (Lyrics from "Carved In Stone by Leaving Eden").

Before I would write and words would come into my head so I would write them down even if they made no sense to me whatsoever. I at least had the foresight to understand that maybe they might make more sense in the future. So what was it? Maybe an interdimensional song? That's f***ing nuts! I don't know, you be the judge. Take a listen and let me know. The graveyard felt suitable. We wanted to keep the video moving as the beat drives the song. When editing the video, we do all the production/editing in Leaving Eden's Studio, I wanted to keep that movement but to cut it up/reposition elements, so to speak so it looks kind of chaotic. At least that was what we were trying to accomplish.

