Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival Festival Releases Full Music Schedule

(EBM) The inaugural Riverfront Revival, a hometown music festival curated and headlined by Darius Rucker, continues to build anticipation with the release of its full music schedule.
Set to take place October 8-9, 2022 at North Charleston's gorgeous Riverfront Park, Riverfront Revival presented by Discover South Carolina will feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry's best food, libations, art and culture along with music performances mixing the best of country and rock. Doors open at 12 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Daily tickets are also now on sale for $94.50 (plus fees) and general admission weekend passes are still available in limited quantities for $174.50 (plus fees). A dollar from every ticket sold will go to MUSC's Arts in Healing program.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Dangerfield
1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Nikki Lane
2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Hall
3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Maggie Rose
4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Mitchell Lee
5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Larry Fleet
6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Blue Dogs
7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Jimmie Allen
8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): SUSTO
9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
2:00-2:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Jenkins
2:45-3:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Funk You
3:30-4:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Radney Foster
4:15-5:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): The War and Treaty
5:00-6:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Wild Rivers
6:00-7:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Trampled by Turtles
7:00-8:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Charley Crockett
8:15-10:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Brothers Osborne
