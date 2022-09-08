Blake Shelton Announces Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

Tour poster

(Warner Music Nashville) Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, kicking off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, NE. Set to join the lineup are reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

Tickets for the 18-date run will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 23. "There's nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can't wait for y'all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, 'cause we're going back to the honky tonk!"



Shelton has ranked among Pollstar's Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade. His Back to the Honky Tonk Tour follows consecutive Friends And Heroes outings, each of which earned widespread critical praise.



The beloved recording artist is indeed going back to the honky tonk with his latest single, "No Body", which became the most added song at country radio upon impact last month.



Shelton will perform "No Body" Friday night (9/8) on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He will then take the hallowed stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Sept. 10.



Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

February 16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

February 23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

February 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

March 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 9 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

March 10 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

March 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

March 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

March 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

March 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

March 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

