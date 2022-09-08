Singled Out: isilme's In The Dark

Baltimore alt-rockers isilme recently released their new video and single, "In the Dark", and to celebrate we asked Jayne McCullough to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
When I first listened to the guitar demo that Eric (guitarist, vocalist) had written, that would eventually turn into "In The Dark," there was a soft and yearning feeling that immediately jumped out. The first lyrics I wrote down, I was trying to describe that wonderful, terrifying sensation of finding yourself deeply in love with someone. That dreamlike moment when you wake up in the night and feel the weight of them next to you. It's dark, time isn't real, and you're just laying there listening to them breathe, full of all these emotions. It's painfully vulnerable and exhilarating at the same time.
This was particularly easy to conjure up for me, given that Eric and I are in fact deeply in love, and it was in the first year of our relationship that we started working on this track. Sharing thoughts during the writing process was kind of like passing little love notes back and forth. (We're still nauseatingly into each other, for the record.)
Pulling from the idea of pining over your sleeping sweetheart, the second element of "In The Dark" comes from Greek mythology and the myth of Selene and Endymion. Selene, goddess of the moon, falls in love with the sleeping form of the handsome (and human) shepherd Endymion, and visits him every night in his dreams. She pleads with Zeus to bestow on him perpetual youth so that they might never be parted, and Zeus grants this wish by putting him in an eternal slumber, never to grow old or to wake. The story felt like a natural fit, and a crescent moon is something we used from the beginning for visuals with Isilmé (which also means moonlight in J.R.R. Tolkien's Elvish)."
"In the Dark" is about that wonderful, terrifying sensation of finding yourself deeply in love with someone. That dreamlike moment when you wake up in the night and feel the weight of them next to you. It's dark, time isn't real, and you're just laying there listening to them breathe, full of all these emotions. It's painfully vulnerable and exhilarating at the same time.
Pulling from the idea of pining over your sleeping sweetheart, the second element of "In The Dark" comes from Greek mythology and the myth of Selene and Endymion. Selene, goddess of the moon, falls in love with the sleeping form of the handsome (and human) shepherd Endymion, and visits him every night in his dreams. She pleads with Zeus to bestow on him perpetual youth so that they might never be parted, and Zeus grants this wish by putting him in an eternal slumber, never to grow old or to wake.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'
Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'
The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'
Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'