Incite Announce North American Wake Up Dead Tour

Tour poster

Incite have announced that they will be hitting the road at the end of the year for a North American headline tour in support of their new album, "Wake up Dead".

The Wake Up Dead Tour will be kicking off on November 17th in Louisville,

KY at Germantown and will wrap up on December 17th in Lincoln, NE at the 1867 Bar.

Vocalist Richie Cavalera had this to say, "We're beyond fired up to get part two of our Wake Up Dead headlining tour started. We'll be hitting a lot of killer cities we haven't been to in quite a few years. We hope to see you all in the pits burning and shredding with us!"

11/17/2022 Germantown - Louisville, KY

11/18/2022 Legends - Cincinnati, OH

11/19/2022 Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

11/21/2022 Sneaky Dee's - Toronto, ON

11/22/2022 Turbo Haus - Montreal, QC

11/24/2022 Dominion Tavern - Ottawa, ON

11/25/2022 Backstage - Windsor, ON

11/26/2022 Corktown - Hamilton, ON

11/27/2022 Photo City - Rochester, NY

11/28/2022 Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

11/29/2022 Planet Trog - Whitehall, PA

12/02/2022 Furnace41 - Atlanta, GA

12/03/2022 Slam House - Bradenton, FL

12/04/2022 The Haven - Orlando, FL

12/05/2022 The Goat - New Orleans, LA

12/07/2022 Boozers - Corpus Christi, TX

12/08/2022 Wonder Lounge - Laredo, TX

12/09/2022 Ridglea Room - Dallas, TX

12/11/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

12/12/2022 The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

12/14/2022 Reggies - Chicago, IL

12/15/2022 Zymurgy - Menomonie, WI

12/16/2022 Lefty's -Des Moines, IA

12/17/2022 1867 Bar - Lincoln, NE

