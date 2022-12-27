Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73 (2022 In Review)

Husband shared the sad news of her passing

Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73 was a top 22 story from Aug. 2022: Music icon and actress Olivia Newton-John, best known for her starring roles in "Grease" and "Xanadu," died on August 8th at her home in Southern California. She was 73.

Her husband John Easterling shared the following on social media, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).

"Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

Olivia's co-star in "Grease", John Travolta, shared this tribute, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Dinah Manoff (Marty Maraschino in "Grease") also shared, "As many will tell you, Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth, and I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease. She brought light and laughter wherever she went. My deepest condolences to her family and friends during their time of great loss."

