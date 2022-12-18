Singled Out: Joe Cerisano (ex-Trans-Siberian Orchestra)'s Give Love

Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist Joe Cerisano just released a brand new Christmas album called "Give Love (For Christmas)" and to celebrate we asked Joe to tell us about the title track, "Give Love". Here is the story:

When Kinny Landrum and I decided to do an album of classic Christmas songs we thought long and hard about the songs wanted to do. Kinny had written a great one "Glad That I Got You" that we added to our list.

There are so many great ones to choose from. It was a long a long list of our favorites. After we looked it over and thought about it I had just been in Nashville for work and visiting my dear friends Chuck Cannon and Lari White. Whenever I went to Nashville I stayed upstairs of their recording studio which was down from the house.

They were working one morning in the studio one day and I heard Give Love through the walls and it just hit me... what an idea "Give Love..." easy to say but oh so hard to do...It truly is the greatest gift we can give to one another.... instantly the song went to the top our list of songs to do... I asked Chuck and Lari's permission.

They said yes and the rest as they say is history.... Kinny and I went to work. In fact, I've never heard a song that says it more clearly... Give love... isn't that what Christmas all about? It's all about giving back to those we love... We can buy THINGS but that the easy way out.. giving love and to keep giving it all year long is what our loved ones deserve... being kind and thoughtful but doing that all year long is not an easy thing to do and that's the point... It's easy to go out and buy gifts one and done and on to the next but to sustain that effort year around is not an easy thing to do...

The song deserved to be the title track of our album... I have the blessing of being able to write my own songs but I also don't limit myself just to singing what I write because there are hundreds songs I love and what they say with their beautiful melodies....

So yes, we went for the classic Christmas songs that we love but right at the top of the list is Chuck and Lari's Give Love (for Christmas)... so I'll just end by saying Merry Christmas to everyone, everywhere! AND Give love (for Christmas)....

