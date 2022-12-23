.

The Marley Brothers Announce Red Rocks Concerts

December 23, 2022

(WIth Love PR) The Marley Brothers have announced that they will playing two special concerts at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 19 & Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani join together for an unforgettable debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre performing classic songs from Bob Marley's catalog as well as Marley Brothers originals.

The 420 celebration will also feature Sean Paul and Protoje (4/19) + Steel Pulse and Lee "Scratch" Perry Tribute ft. Mykal Rose and Subatomic Sound System (4/20).

The Marley Brothers Announce Red Rocks Concerts

