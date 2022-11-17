Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'

Nickelback's Chad Kroager and Ryan Peake appeared on Audacy Check In to talk about their new studio album, "Get Rollin'", which is set to be released on Friday (November 18th).

The show sent over some excerpts. When asked about the lead single, "San Quentin", Ryan responded, "[Fans are] really getting excited over the Rock, which we're used to doing. Maybe they're thinking it's a bit out of character, when it's really not, but I'm happy they're enjoying it."

Chad also joked, "You know, we joke about it all the time. I'm like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.' Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.' The tease is working, because there's so many people from this side of music that are all asking the same thing."

The frontman said of the album, "It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys. It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your 'Photograph,' you're gonna get your 'Far Away,' but you're also gonna get your 'Side of a Bullet.'" Check out the full interview here.

