Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'

Nickelback's Chad Kroager and Ryan Peake appeared on Audacy Check In to talk about their new studio album, "Get Rollin'", which is set to be released on Friday (November 18th).
The show sent over some excerpts. When asked about the lead single, "San Quentin", Ryan responded, "[Fans are] really getting excited over the Rock, which we're used to doing. Maybe they're thinking it's a bit out of character, when it's really not, but I'm happy they're enjoying it."
Chad also joked, "You know, we joke about it all the time. I'm like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.' Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.' The tease is working, because there's so many people from this side of music that are all asking the same thing."
The frontman said of the album, "It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys. It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your 'Photograph,' you're gonna get your 'Far Away,' but you're also gonna get your 'Side of a Bullet.'" Check out the full interview here.
Nickelback Announce Intimate Shows Next Month
Nickelback Release San Quentin Video
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track- Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations- more
Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song- Metallica- August Burns Red- Panic! At The Disco- AFI- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'
Bush Rock 'More Than Machines' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Duran Duran To Do Global Stream Of Docu-Concert A Hollywood High
Chase Rice Announces 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell' Album
The Church Announce Concept Album The Hypnogogue
Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76 Coming To CD and Vinyl
Black Veil Brides Premiere Devil Video
Jared James Nichols Releasing New Album In January