Singled Out: 44Blonde's Like You Love Me

Alt-rocker 44Blonde just released his new single and music video, "Like You Love Me", and to celebrate he tells us about the song and the visual. Here is the story:
"Like You Love Me" is a story of two people who meet and instantly fall for each other. The two lovers spend one passionate night together under the influence of ecstasy and passion, and end up feeling like they've known each other for their entire lives. Every bit of euphoria reaches the surface as the two take lust and turn it into true love for a mere moment in time.
When we shot the music video for this song, the main thing we wanted to capture was the essence of a moment. The whole idea of the song isn't to think ahead or behind, but rather live in the moment without consequence. I had the great pleasure of working with such a talented group of people to make the video possible as well as an outstanding team to make this song idea a reality.
Overall, the song is much more than a surface level song about sex - it's a song that tells a story of love, lust, heartache, passion, and desire and cuts deep to anyone who has ever had a crush or felt that glimpse of euphoria over someone who they never want to let go of.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about 44Blonde here
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At AMAs- Axl Rose Tributes Nazareth's Dan McCafferty- KIX Member Hospitalized- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards
Axl Rose Pays Tribute To Nazareth's Dan McCafferty
KIX Member Hospitalized Following Onstage Cardiac Event
Elton John and Britney Spears Recruit Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen For Video
alltheprettythings Release New Song Teenage Lines
Enslaved Announce New Album With 'Congelia' Video
Caskets Deliver 'Guiding Light' Video
Singled Out: 44Blonde's Like You Love Me