Saliva Share New Song 'High On Me'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-22-2022

Saliva High on Me cover art
High on Me cover art

Saliva have released a brand new single called "High On Me". The Saliva will continue to release tracks and ultimately a full album in Spring of 2023.

Frontman Bobby Amaru had this to say about the track, "'High on me' is about a day in the life of someone's opioid addiction. Is it me or the drugs that keep you sticking around?

"The opioid epidemic is something so many struggle with and most never make it out the other side. I've had many friends die from it and it saddens me when I hear of someone losing that battle." Stream the song below:

Saliva Music and Merch

