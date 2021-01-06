Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Cover art

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Alice Cooper has shared his cover of The Velvet Underground classic "Rock & Roll", which comes from his forthcoming album "Detroit Stories", Alice's celebration of the classic era of the Detroit sound that will be hitting stores on February 26th.

Alice is joined on the cover of "Rock & Roll" by Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (Detroit Wheels), Steve Hunter (Detroit), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist), along with special guests Joe Bonamassa and Tommy Henriksen.

Cooper said of the forthcoming album, "Detroit was Heavy Rock central then. You'd play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn't be a soft-rock band or you'd get your ass kicked."

"Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," he says, "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."

Watch the visualizer video for "Rock & Roll" below:

