Neil Young Announces New Live Package With Crazy Horse

Cover art courtesy Warner Records

(hennemusic) Neil Young will release a double album and concert film of a 1990 club show with Crazy Horse entitled "Way Down In The Rust Bucket", on February 26.

After two previously-announced release dates last fall, the archival project is now being previewed with footage of the band performing "My Country Home" on the Neil Young Archives site.

The rare club gig was captured before 800 fans at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA on November 13, 1990 just two months after the release of "Ragged Glory" as the band warmed up for an impending arena tour in support of the project.

"This show is one of my all-time Crazy Horse favorites," writes Young at his online home. "More songs will be added here before the official release." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

