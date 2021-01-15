Singled Out: Jax Hollow

Nashville rockers Jax Hollow recently released a new single called "High Class Bitch" off their upcoming debut album Underdog Anthems. To celebrate we asked Jax to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

High Class Bitch will always be a cheeky, high energy, and head nodding straight-up rock song. I wanted something singable, and fun to start off the Underdog Anthems.

I never thought I'd be starting the record (recorded with the legendary Michael Wagener) off with a pick up line; "Damn girl, are you a Mathematician, Cuz you're body got my undivided attention!" It's just fun, I hope the only thing people take seriously in the song is my guitar playing.

There were totally a few High Class Bitches in my past experience to draw inspiration from, so that part was easy. When I was performing around the world on cruise ships, I spent an entire day with this incredibly gorgeous girl in Puerto Rico. But there were a couple red flags going off when she asked me if she could borrow money, and I was thinking sh*t I'm being taken for a ride. And it wasn't a lot, just very odd considering she injected plastic into people's faces and made bank on the ships. Who knows, but it's easy to look past that and let it slide when you're pretty intoxicated by someone's looks. It totally didn't work out- mind you, but it was still fun, I don't get to hang out with rich girls too often.

