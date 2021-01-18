Drive-By Truckers Release 'Tough To Let Go' Lyric Video

Drive-By Truckers have released a lyric video for their song "Tough To Let Go." The song comes from the band's album, "The New OK," which was their second album release of 2020.

Patterson Hood had this to say about the song and lyric video, "'Tough To Let Go' literally came to me in a dream. Ironically, in my dream it was a Jason Isbell song.

"My wife and I were seeing him soundcheck in a great big arena and he and his band were working up this brand new song. I told my wife that his new song was great and sounded like a huge hit. Then I woke up and realized that it wasn't anyone's actual song, so I immediately wrote it.

"I even sent Jason a copy of the recording with some other songs to get his feedback and he said it was his favorite of the bunch. He assured me that it was indeed my song though.

"We recorded it in Memphis at Sam Phillips Recording Service. To me the horns take it to the next level. I'm really proud of the video also." Watch the video below:

