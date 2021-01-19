Singled Out: R.D. Olson Blues Band's Mama, I Miss Memphis

R.D. Olson Blues Band recently release "Mama, I Miss Memphis" and to celebrate we have asked R. D.Olson to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Here is the scoop on 'Mama, I Miss Memphis.' I wrote it in 1994 and first recorded in 1997. The song was endorsed by DJ Fontana, Elvis Presley's first drummer. He stated that, 'Elvis is loving this!' We shopped 'Mama' at the 25th Anniversary of Elvis's passing, where it was played on the Elvis Syndicated Show live from Beale St. Grand Management from Nashville got hold of a copy and tried to buy the song from me for Ronnie McDowell to sing; the offer was 500.00, and I respectfully declined. We re-recorded 'Mama, I Miss Memphis' in July of 2020.

'Mama, I Miss Memphis' is, "a dynamic song enjoyed by all, and destined to become a classic," raved Melody P. Tinder, former Promotions Manager at Pinecastle Records, after she heard it. "Its creator, singer/songwriter R.D. Olson, combines three original song variations into one full song that features a unique story - that of Elvis (Presley) as he reflects on his career while visiting his beloved Mama in Heaven. Each song represents Elvis' three distinctive styles: from the blues, to upbeat movie tunes, through Big Stage music. R.D. Olson blends his well-seasoned, expressive bluesy voice with top-notch musicians to present a song that has it all: soulful blues, toe-tapping music, and a large ending with a special message. The composition is seamless; the theme, fascinating; and the vocals, amazing. 'Mama, I Miss Memphis' is a beautifully-crafted song that commands attention, truly a master achievement.'

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

More R.D. Olson Blues Band News