Late Night Savior and Royal Bliss Turn Sam Smith Hit Metal

Salt Lake City rockers Late Night Savior has teamed up with Royal Bliss to give Sam Smith's 2019 hit "How Do You Sleep?" a brand new alt-metal makeover.
LNS frontman Brandon Johnson had this to say, "When asked if we wanted to do a cover song for the new album I knew right away which song I would like to do. Sam Smith's - 'How Do You Sleep' is not only a great tune but its very relatable for so many.
"Feeling as though or knowing someone is trying to deceive you is a horrible feeling all by itself, but its who you become in the midst that might be the worst part. You become like another version of yourself and it can all hit you like the stages of grief. Paranoia, sadness, depression, anxiety, self doubt, anger and hopefully acceptance that without trust there can't truly be love.
"We decided to do this song with another Utah native band, our friends in 'Royal Bliss' and I couldn't be happier with the way it turned out. Hopefully our version of 'How Do You Sleep' does justice to the emotion brought by the original!'" Check out the cover below:
